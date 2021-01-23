CAP 2021: IIM To Close Application Window Today

The participating Indian Institutes of Management (IIM)) will be closing the application window for Common Admission Process (CAP 2021) today. The postgraduate management candidates must apply at the official website cap2021.iimraipur.edu.in. A total of nine IIMs including IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Raipur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Udaipur and IIM Trichy will be participating in the CAP 2021.

These institutes will be considering the CAT 2021 percentile along with the performance in the personal interview (PI) round to shortlist the candidates. The personal interviews will be taking place in three phases-- first phase from February 15-20, second phase from February 22-27 and the third phase from March 8-13. Some of the institutes will also be holding the group discussions.

Direct link to register for CAP 2021

Steps to apply for CAP 2021

First visit the official website of IIM CAP 2021 -cap2021.iimraipur.edu.in.

Then find and click the link called “Register”.

Enter the required information like personal details, academic details, communication details, CAT details.

Upload all the essential documents in a prescribed format.

Finally, submit the completed IIM CAP application form 2021.

Documents required for CAP 2021 registration

Soft copy of the photograph (Less than 100 KB).

Soft copy of the signature (Less than 100 KB).

Photo identity card document

CAT 2021 score card

Classes 10, 12 marksheet with a pass certificate

In addition to this, the CAP 2021 candidates must also carry their category certificates if applicable. They may also carry their experience certificates along with salary slips and certificates for extra-curricular activities.

CAT was held on November 29 in three shifts and its result was announced on January 22, 2021.