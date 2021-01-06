CAP 2020: MHT CET To Release Final Merit List For BTech, B Pharma

  • Home
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-CET) will be releasing the first final merit list for engineering and pharmacy (BTech/BPharma) courses based on Centralised Admission Process (CAP).at its official website mahacet.org.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-CET) will be releasing the first final merit list for engineering and pharmacy (BTech/BPharma) courses based on Centralised Admission Process (CAP).at its official website mahacet.org. Based on the merit list, the selected candidates can submit their choices for colleges on the choice-filling portal to be opened after releasing the CAP merit list 2020.MH-CET will also release CAP provisional category-wise seat matrix to help the BTech aspirants know about their admission status. The entrance test cell will also release the merit list for various other undergraduate courses today.

The selected candidates will be allowed to submit the option form for CAP round-1 from January 7 to 9. The final CAP seat allotment list 2020 will be released on January 13. CAP final merit list has been released on the basis of MHT CET counseling rounds.

Steps to check MHT-CET 2020 CAP merit list

  • Visit the official website mahacet.org

  • Click on the blinking tab CAP 2020 BE/BTech results link.

  • Click on the downloads section

  • Check the MHT CET 2020 merit list displayed on the screen and take a print out of it for future reference.

MHT CET had released the provisional merit list on January 2. It also released the final merit list for engineering candidates of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh candidates.

To check the MHT CET CAP provisional merit list 2020, click here

This year the MHT CET entrance examination process was shifted online due to COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 3.86 lakh students had appeared for MH CET in PCM (physics, chemistry, mathematics) and PCB (physics, chemistry and biology).

