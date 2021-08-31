  • Home
  • Education
  • 'Can't Understand Anything Online': DU Students Trend #ReopenDU, Demand Offline Classes

'Can't Understand Anything Online': DU Students Trend #ReopenDU, Demand Offline Classes

Worried DU students have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and urge the university administration to resume classes in offline mode soon. Students have been using #ReopenDu and making posts on Twitter to make their voices heard.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 5:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission 2021: Today Is Last Day To Register For UG Courses
Implementation Of NEP, 4 Year UG Programme To Come Up In DU Executive Council Meet On Tuesday
DU UG Admissions 2021: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link To Apply
DU Organises Music Festival In Memory Of Father-Son Sitar Duo Pt. Debu Chaudhuri, Prateek
JNU, DU, Jamia To Hold Meetings To Discuss Resumption Of Physical Classes
Opposition To Dropping Mahasweta Devi's Story From DU English (H) Course Gathers Steam
'Can't Understand Anything Online': DU Students Trend #ReopenDU, Demand Offline Classes
#ReopenDU trends; Delhi University students want classes to resume offline
New Delhi:

Delhi University (DU) students, disappointed with the manner in which colleges and departments have shifted to online classes, now want their classes to resume in offline mode as Covid cases are declining now. While several students say that Delhi University colleges and departments should reopen in offline mode as, during the last one year of online classes, the students have not understood anything, many others say that online classes are just for “name-sake and are useless”.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Worried about the future, DU students have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and urge the university administration to resume classes in offline mode soon. Students have been using #ReopenDu and making posts on Twitter to make their voices heard.

An undergraduate student saying that it is difficult to understand classes online said: “Please reopen the college for fresh undergraduate also. It's very difficult to attend online classes. We hardly understand anything online.”

Terming the online classes “name sake”, a student said: “It was worth waiting last year but its truly worthless wasting one more year if the university does not open now. Online studies are just for the namesake and useless. Please re-open the university.”

The All India Students Association (AISA) as well today protested to reopen universities offline.

The DU had closed its gates for physical classes since March last year due to the onslaught of Covid. However, the university had allowed final-year students to return to colleges for accessing labs and take practical classes in February this year. The classes were again suspended in April due to the second wave of Covid.

Earlier this month, the Delhi University had issued an official notification announcing that it would hold physical classes for Science stream students from September 1 in view of a decline in coronavirus cases, following which a section of teachers had expressed displeasure over the university's decision to call students to campus. The university had later deferred its decision, with DU registrar Vikas Gupta saying that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had not issued any guidelines on reopening of campuses, PTI said.

Talking about the Delhi government's latest announcement that schools and colleges can reopen from September 1, Mr Gupta on Friday said, "We have an executive council meeting on August 31 and we will plan after that and hold a meeting. We won't be able to resume from September 1. Whenever we open, we will first open for Science students."

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Delhi University Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Anna University, Affiliated Colleges To Reopen Tomorrow. Read SOP Here
Anna University, Affiliated Colleges To Reopen Tomorrow. Read SOP Here
Puducherry Government Extends Application Deadline For UG Non-NEET Courses
Puducherry Government Extends Application Deadline For UG Non-NEET Courses
IGNOU Launches Portal, Facebook Page For Its Alumni
IGNOU Launches Portal, Facebook Page For Its Alumni
Plea Filed In Supreme Court To Change CBSE Class 12 Compartment, Patrachar Exam Date Sheet
Plea Filed In Supreme Court To Change CBSE Class 12 Compartment, Patrachar Exam Date Sheet
Over 1,400 Signatures On Online Petition To Postpone NEET UG 2021
Over 1,400 Signatures On Online Petition To Postpone NEET UG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................