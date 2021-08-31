'Can't Understand Anything Online': DU Students Trend #ReopenDU, Demand Offline Classes

#ReopenDU trends; Delhi University students want classes to resume offline

Delhi University (DU) students, disappointed with the manner in which colleges and departments have shifted to online classes, now want their classes to resume in offline mode as Covid cases are declining now. While several students say that Delhi University colleges and departments should reopen in offline mode as, during the last one year of online classes, the students have not understood anything, many others say that online classes are just for “name-sake and are useless”.

Worried about the future, DU students have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and urge the university administration to resume classes in offline mode soon. Students have been using #ReopenDu and making posts on Twitter to make their voices heard.

An undergraduate student saying that it is difficult to understand classes online said: “Please reopen the college for fresh undergraduate also. It's very difficult to attend online classes. We hardly understand anything online.”

#reopendu please reopen the college for fresh under graduate also . It's very difficult to attain the online classes. We hardly understand anything online. — Sumnima (@Sumnima67780299) August 31, 2021

1whole year,2Semesters I've been in DUCollege and I've learned marginally nothing. Not because we want to enjoy the college life but at least not to waste our time in online classes, please look forward to open DU.Offline Classes will be much more productive.#reopendu @msisodia — Ujjwal Gautam (@UjjwalG83220413) August 31, 2021

Terming the online classes “name sake”, a student said: “It was worth waiting last year but its truly worthless wasting one more year if the university does not open now. Online studies are just for the namesake and useless. Please re-open the university.”

"Can you just imagine the pain of studying PDFs in laptop?! A year gone and it's enough now. Not because I want to go out or enjoy college life, but because I am not learning anything." "What's the point of graduating from a prestigious college like Delhi University?" #reopendu — Arpita Badola (@__bitchybitch_) August 31, 2021

Came across this piece on Instagram. It was written by one of my college mate (same year). And I don't think someone else could explain that helpless feel of students more accurately. What's the point of studying online only to get a degree and be clueless? #reopendu pic.twitter.com/3hgKfoaduP — Astha Gupta (@AsthaGupta1211) August 25, 2021

The All India Students Association (AISA) as well today protested to reopen universities offline.

The DU had closed its gates for physical classes since March last year due to the onslaught of Covid. However, the university had allowed final-year students to return to colleges for accessing labs and take practical classes in February this year. The classes were again suspended in April due to the second wave of Covid.

Earlier this month, the Delhi University had issued an official notification announcing that it would hold physical classes for Science stream students from September 1 in view of a decline in coronavirus cases, following which a section of teachers had expressed displeasure over the university's decision to call students to campus. The university had later deferred its decision, with DU registrar Vikas Gupta saying that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had not issued any guidelines on reopening of campuses, PTI said.

Talking about the Delhi government's latest announcement that schools and colleges can reopen from September 1, Mr Gupta on Friday said, "We have an executive council meeting on August 31 and we will plan after that and hold a meeting. We won't be able to resume from September 1. Whenever we open, we will first open for Science students."