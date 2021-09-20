‘Cannot Direct States To Reopen Schools For Physical Teaching’: Supreme Court

Supreme Court has refused to entertain plea seeking directions to Centre on school reopening

The Supreme Court of India on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and states to consider and take a time-bound decision with regard to the physical reopening of schools and conduct of offline teaching. The top court has said that it cannot direct states to reopen schools for physical teaching.

The PIL was filed by a Delhi-based student seeking directions for the phased reopening of physical schools. “It is not a matter where judicial directions can be issued,” the Court has observed.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking directions to Centre & States to consider and take a time-bound decision with regard to the physical re-opening of schools and conduct of offline teaching.



SC says it cannot direct states to reopen schools for physical teaching. — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

In a different hearing, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice in a writ petition challenging the "abrupt" and "last-minute" changes made by the National Board of Examination (NBE) for the exam pattern of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021.

The petition was filed by 41 qualified postgraduate doctors from across the nation who aspire to become super-specialists by qualifying NEET SS 2021 exam.