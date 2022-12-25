Candidates Can Raise Objections On CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key, Conduct Of Exam From Tomorrow

  • Home
CLAT 2023 Answer Key: The candidates can fill grievances against the CLAT final answer key 2023 between December 26 (9 am) and December 29 (9 am).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 25, 2022 6:19 pm IST

Grievances on CLAT final answer key and conduct of exams can be filed from tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) which declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result on December 23 will open the grievance redressal window to receive objections against the CLAT 2023 final answer key and the conduct of exams tomorrow. The candidates can fill grievances against the CLAT final answer key 2023 between December 26 (9 am) and December 29 (9 am). To raise grievances, candidates can register online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023.

“Candidates may file a grievance regarding the CLAT 2023 final answer key as well as the conduct of CLAT 2023 at their respective test centres,” the Consortium in a statement said adding that the facility to submit grievances is only open to those candidates who have raised objections against the question paper and final answer key.

The Consortium of NLUs will however not accept objections received over email or by raising tickets on the websites or phone calls.

“Grievances received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered,” it added.

CLAT 2023: How To Raise Grievances

  1. Login to the CLAT account
  2. Click the ‘Submit Grievance’ button
  3. State the nature of your grievance
  4. Describe the grievance within 1,000 characters
  5. Upload supporting documents
  6. Submit the declaration form
  7. Click the ‘Submit’ button
Common Law Admission Test
