Candidates Can Correct Bihar Board Class 10, 12 BSEB Documents On DMS System; Here's How

BSEB Class 10, 12 document correction.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued a notice stating that the documents of the students who passed the secondary, higher secondary and other miscellaneous examinations organized by the committee should be corrected online through the Document Management System (DMS). As per the notice, students have also agreed to it since the entire system of DMS is in online mode.

Students of any district or Jharkhand can go to any regional office to make changes or corrections to their secondary, higher secondary and other examination papers and get duplicate mark sheets and certificates through DMS. Also Read || Bihar Board Begins BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registrations For 2024 Exams; Details On Application Process

To issue the documents, students currently have to get their ID deducted by applying to the regional office of the committee located in the division of their respective district. Also, the residents of Jharkhand state have to apply to the Patna regional office of the committee.

अब किसी भी जिले या झारखंड के विद्यार्थी अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार समिति के किसी भी क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय में जाकर अपने माध्यमिक, उच्च माध्यमिक एवं अन्य विविध परीक्षाओं से संबंधित कागजातों में सुधार तथा डुप्लिकेट अंक-पत्र एवं प्रमाण-पत्र DMS के माध्यम से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/8u3DKP4FOs — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 11, 2022

Students can now get their ID deducted through DMS by applying to any regional office of Bihar state at their convenience to get their documents corrected and issue secondary documents after correction. The complete address and telephone numbers of all the regional offices are available on the website of BSEB under the "Student's Information" section.