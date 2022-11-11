  • Home
  • Candidates Can Correct Bihar Board Class 10, 12 BSEB Documents On DMS System; Here's How

BSEB: Students can correct and make changes in the Bihar Board Class 10, and 12 documents through the Document Management System.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 1:58 pm IST

Candidates Can Correct Bihar Board Class 10, 12 BSEB Documents On DMS System; Here's How
BSEB Class 10, 12 document correction.
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued a notice stating that the documents of the students who passed the secondary, higher secondary and other miscellaneous examinations organized by the committee should be corrected online through the Document Management System (DMS). As per the notice, students have also agreed to it since the entire system of DMS is in online mode.

Students of any district or Jharkhand can go to any regional office to make changes or corrections to their secondary, higher secondary and other examination papers and get duplicate mark sheets and certificates through DMS. Also Read || Bihar Board Begins BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registrations For 2024 Exams; Details On Application Process

To issue the documents, students currently have to get their ID deducted by applying to the regional office of the committee located in the division of their respective district. Also, the residents of Jharkhand state have to apply to the Patna regional office of the committee.

Students can now get their ID deducted through DMS by applying to any regional office of Bihar state at their convenience to get their documents corrected and issue secondary documents after correction. The complete address and telephone numbers of all the regional offices are available on the website of BSEB under the "Student's Information" section.

Bihar School Examination Board
