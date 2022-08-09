Candidates Await JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 Session 1, 2; Details On NTA Scores, Overall Merit List Here

JEE Main 2022 result for BArch, BPlanning awaited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main June and July session BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B) results. While NTA has already announced the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 results for the BE and BTech (Paper 1), the testing agency is yet to issue the BArch and BPlanning answer keys of Session 1. However, the JEE Main Paper 2 answer key 2022 for session 2 is out and candidates were able to challenge the keys as well. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held in June, while the NTA JEE Main second session was held in July.

As soon as the JEE Main Paper 2 result 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 will be declared, candidates will be able to access at jeemain.nta.nic.in official website. JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth will be required as login credentials to check and download JEE Main paper 2 result 2022 session 1 and 2.

How Will NTA Compile, Display Paper 2 Score For Session 1, 2

Since Session 1 and Session 2 of JEE Main 2022 Paper 2A and Paper 2B has been conducted in multiple shifts, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate.

ALSO READ || JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022: NTA Tie-Breaking Policy

The calculated NTA scores for all the shifts will be declared on the jeemain.nta.nic.in website. This will comprise of the NTA scores for each of the three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing Test or Planning Based Test) and the total in Paper 2A (B.Arch) or Paper 2B (B Planning) of Session 1 and Session 2 of JEE Main 2022

How Will NTA Compile, Display BArch, BPlanning Result Including Overall Merit List, Ranking

The NTA scores for each of the candidates in total in Paper 2A (BArch) or Paper 2B (BPlanning) for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE Main 2022 will be merged for compilation of results and preparation of the overall merit list and overall ranking. The best of the two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions.