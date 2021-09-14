8 Arrested In Jaipur After NEET Paper Leak

The police have arrested a candidate who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations for Sunday for cheating, officials said on Monday. Seven others who helped her cheat have also been arrested, they said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 11:40 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021: Phase 2 Registration Before Results, Know Details To Be Filled
NEET Shattered Dreams Of Aspirants From Backward Classes: Tamil Nadu Bill
Student Suicide Over NEET Echoes In Assembly, House Adopts Bill To Exempt TN From Test
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Introduces Bill To Exempt State From NEET
Careers360 Launches NEET 2021 Rank Predictor
Over 95% Registered Candidates Appeared For NEET At Over 3,800 Centres Across India
8 Arrested In Jaipur After NEET Paper Leak
The NEET exams were held on Sunday
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

The police have arrested a candidate who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations for Sunday for cheating, officials said on Monday. Seven others who helped her cheat have also been arrested, they said. The NEET exams were held on Sunday. The police arrested 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, in-charge of exam centre's administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari's uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case, DCP Richa Tomar said on Monday.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open  Click Here to know more.

She said after the exam started, accused Ram Singh and Mukesh sent the photos of the exam paper to two men sitting in an apartment in Jaipur's Chitrakoot area through WhatsApp who then forwarded it to some other people in Sikar.

"The men (in Sikar) forwarded the answer key to the two men in Chitrakoot who then forwarded it Mukesh. Mukesh then forwarded it to Singh. Singh helped Dineshwari solve the paper with the help of the answer key," she said.

The officer said Dineshwari's uncle was present outside the exam centre with Rs. 10 lakh in cash which was supposed to be given to the accused who were helping the candidate.

Apart from them, the owner of an e-mitra centre Anil and the owner of a coaching cntre in Alwar's Bansur were also arrested, the DCP said.

Anil had mediated between the candidate, her uncle and the accused who facilitated in cheating.

"The deal was finalised for Rs 30 lakh of which Rs 10 lakh was to be given soon after the exam is over," she said.

Tomar said the hunt is on for those who prepared the answer key in Sikar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021 NEET UG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAG Report Reveals Lapses In Higher Education
CAG Report Reveals Lapses In Higher Education
NEET 2021: Phase 2 Registration Before Results, Know Details To Be Filled
NEET 2021: Phase 2 Registration Before Results, Know Details To Be Filled
AP EAMCET Agriculture Result Today; Know Where To Check
AP EAMCET Agriculture Result Today; Know Where To Check
Hindi Diwas 2021: Know Significance, Facts, Quotes
Hindi Diwas 2021: Know Significance, Facts, Quotes
JEECUP 2021: UPJEE (Polytechnic) First Round Of Counselling Begins Today
JEECUP 2021: UPJEE (Polytechnic) First Round Of Counselling Begins Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................