Cancelboardexams2021: As COVID Cases Rise, Students Demand Cancellation Of Board Exams

Students demand cancellation of board exams

Amid rising coronavirus cases, thousands of students who will be appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are demanding cancellations of offline papers or a postponement for now. While many suggested replacing upcoming board exams with online assignments, others have demanded to conduct the board exams in an online mode. Taking to Twitter, students have registered their protest using #cancelboardexams2021.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams for the affiliated schools have already started on March 1. The board has allowed the schools to hold the exams till June 11 while taking all the precautions.

CBSE further said that those students who are unable to appear for the practical exams due to being affected by COVID-19 will be allowed to re-appear for the exams later but before June 11.

“If any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported COVID positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11, 2021,” reads the official notification.

ICSE will hold the Class 12 exams from April 8 and Class 10 board exams from May 5.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, various states have started closing down their schools again. Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punja, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Gujarat, Telangana, Chhattisgarh have been shut for junior classes to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Delhi government has also announced that the new academic session will begin in a virtual mode.

Bihar is the only state that has already conducted BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and announced their results.

Students are requesting the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to postpone the CBSE board exams.

Corona is on it's peak dear Ramesh Pokhriyal sir try to understand students problem, exam is not important then life of people if 1 student will affected his/her whole family is going suffer sir please understand #cancelboardexams2021 @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia — Abhi Kashyap (@Abhikashyap08) April 6, 2021

Few of them are asking the board exams authorities that if the schools can conduct online classes then why not online exams as well.

If they can conduct online classes the whole 2020 and consider that all students have phones, laptops etc. to attend classes.



Then WHY, while exams students will not have modes to give exams???@abhiandniyu @anubha1812 @VarshaEGaikwad — Lay Bhadra (@L_Bhadra36) April 6, 2021

Maharashtra will be holding the board exams between April 23 and May 21. Its students and teachers are asking for vaccination doses before conducting the exams. The state has also announced automatic promotion for Classes 1 to 8 students.

MUMBAI: class X and XII students in the state are worried about the upcoming board exams. While parents and students feel at risk travelling to exam centres, teachers have demanded they be vaccinated before being assigned supervision duty. — Anurag Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@TheAnuragTyagi) April 6, 2021

Students call for adapting the examination system as per novel conditions created by the pandemic. “As taught to us by the NCERT Business Studies class 12, the Government should adapt itself to the ongoing Global Pandemic just as how students have adapted themselves to online education”, one of the students said.

As taught to us by the NCERT Business Studies class 12,

As taught to us by the NCERT Business Studies class 12,

The Government should adapt itself to the ongoing Global Pandemic just as how students have adapted themselves to online education.#cancelboardexams2021 #cancelboardexams2021 #cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/ZcFH09dzMV — Shubham Jain 🇮🇳 #indiafirst (@Shubham29853785) April 6, 2021

Another student referred to the online exams conducted by various state universities as she said that, “As adults we all know physical exams are not practically possible and delaying more will play with our youths mental health, when degree colleges, entrances can hold multiple-choice questions online why not boards”.

As adults we all know physical exams are not practically possible and delaying more will play with our youths mental health!

When degree colleges, entrances can hold MCQ ONLINE why not boards?@narendramodi @VarshaEGaikwad #cancelboardexams2021 — simran (@simran15128481) April 6, 2021

Citing difficulties in accessing the public transport during pandemic, another student said, “I don't know how nonsensical is CBSE behaving..I agree you people are gonna maintain safety protocols inside the exam centre..but what about the public transports through which we will travel to the centre”.

Exams need to be cancelled if classes can be held online why not exams life is more important than exams please try to understand @cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/BCfw3jV7ys — raahil (@raahilmohd69) April 6, 2021




