#Cancelboardexams2021: As COVID Cases Rise, Students Demand Cancellation Of Board Exams

Amid rising coronavirus cases, thousands of students who will be appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are demanding cancellations of offline papers or a postponement for now.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 6, 2021 7:23 pm IST

Students demand cancellation of board exams
New Delhi:

Amid rising coronavirus cases, thousands of students who will be appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are demanding cancellations of offline papers or a postponement for now. While many suggested replacing upcoming board exams with online assignments, others have demanded to conduct the board exams in an online mode. Taking to Twitter, students have registered their protest using #cancelboardexams2021.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams for the affiliated schools have already started on March 1. The board has allowed the schools to hold the exams till June 11 while taking all the precautions.

CBSE further said that those students who are unable to appear for the practical exams due to being affected by COVID-19 will be allowed to re-appear for the exams later but before June 11.

“If any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported COVID positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11, 2021,” reads the official notification.

ICSE will hold the Class 12 exams from April 8 and Class 10 board exams from May 5.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, various states have started closing down their schools again. Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punja, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Gujarat, Telangana, Chhattisgarh have been shut for junior classes to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Delhi government has also announced that the new academic session will begin in a virtual mode.

Bihar is the only state that has already conducted BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and announced their results.

Students are requesting the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to postpone the CBSE board exams.

Few of them are asking the board exams authorities that if the schools can conduct online classes then why not online exams as well.

Maharashtra will be holding the board exams between April 23 and May 21. Its students and teachers are asking for vaccination doses before conducting the exams. The state has also announced automatic promotion for Classes 1 to 8 students.

Students call for adapting the examination system as per novel conditions created by the pandemic. “As taught to us by the NCERT Business Studies class 12, the Government should adapt itself to the ongoing Global Pandemic just as how students have adapted themselves to online education”, one of the students said.

Another student referred to the online exams conducted by various state universities as she said that, “As adults we all know physical exams are not practically possible and delaying more will play with our youths mental health, when degree colleges, entrances can hold multiple-choice questions online why not boards”.

Citing difficulties in accessing the public transport during pandemic, another student said, “I don't know how nonsensical is CBSE behaving..I agree you people are gonna maintain safety protocols inside the exam centre..but what about the public transports through which we will travel to the centre”.


