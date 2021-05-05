Image credit: Shutterstock #Cancel12thboardexams2021: Worried students take to social media to cancel Class 12 board exams

#Cancel12thboardexams2021: While the country is reeling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, worried students set to write the upcoming Class 12 board exams are demanding their cancellation. Many state boards including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have postponed their Class 12 board exams, students now want their board exams to be cancelled altogether. Taking to Twitter, students have been urging cancellation using #cancel12thboardexams2021.

A group of students has also posted a petition on Change.org seeking cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to decide on the new Class 12 board exam dates on June 1. Originally scheduled for the beginning of May, the exams were postponed. The petition argues that the repeated delays have had a “psychological effect” on students.

According to the text of the petition, many students have lost their family members to COVID-19. It further argues that the examination halls may become COVID-19 hotspots. Reiterating the problems many students had with accessing the internet and smart gadgets for online learning in 2020, lakhs of students are also not in a position to take the CBSE Class 12 examinations even if they were to be held online. “Under these circumstances, conducting board exams would not be fair,” the petition said.

“We know how important 12th examinations are, but considering the present circumstances the government should look for an alternate assessment scheme that would both be fair for their career and also not put the life of millions of students in danger,” the petition added.

The education boards including CBSE and ICSE have already cancelled Class 10 exams and has announced the assessment criteria to mark students of Class 10. The students of the cancelled board exams will be evaluated on the basis of the marks obtained in unit tests, periodic tests and half yearly examinations held during the academic year.

A Twitter user opposed to the exams said: “Many students have lost a family member to the pandemic – they are young 17 or 18 year olds and already worried about life, tackling grief and uncertainty. With all that is happening, the government must consider cancelling the exams.”

#DONTIGNORE12THSTUDENTS

“Many students have lost a family member to the pandemic – they are young 17 or 18 year olds and already worried about life, tackling grief and uncertainty. With all that is happening, the government must consider cancelling the exams ❌❌❌❌😡😡😡😡 — Pranjal Pandey (@Pranjal1anonly) May 4, 2021

Another use pointed out that holding offline exams increases the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

cancel12thboardexams2021 Can't even control the current cases but trying to increase cases by conducting offline exams.



Please try to understand!,save us from mental trauma

Keep tweeting!

#cancel12thboardexams2021 #cancelwbboardexam2021 — In My Mind (@InMyMin30752440) May 5, 2021

Another student listing irregular studies, sudden demise of family members, strong chances of getting infected, mental pressure, degrading physical health and high infection rate in youngsters wants the upcoming board exams to be postponed.

•Irregular Studies

•Sudden demise of family members

•Strong chances of getting infected

•Mental Pressure

•Degrading physical health

•High infection rate in youngsters



WHY IS @cbseindia29 SO RUTHLESS TOWARDS 12TH STUDENTS.#cancel12thboardexams2021 #DONTIGNORE12THSTUDENTS pic.twitter.com/e0xM4LXApw — #DONTIGNORE12THSTUDENTS (@STUDENTSDUNION) May 5, 2021

A student said: “In this hard time india is facing worst situation and the students of class 12 are in lots of pressure. so by postponed the board exam is not only the solution.”