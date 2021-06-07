  • Home
  • Education
  • Cancel University Exams, Say Students As States Scrap Board Exams

Cancel University Exams, Say Students As States Scrap Board Exams

Students in universities across the country have demanded their exams be cancelled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 7, 2021 5:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM Calcutta Holds Virtual City Meets For Its 58th Batch
IIT Madras Alumni Contribute $2M For Covid Relief Efforts
IISER Bhopal Scientists Invent Technology For Precision Engineering Of Proteins
MUHS’s Health Science Exams From June 10; Bombay HC Refuses To Intervene
NCC Studies In Colleges: Top Official Meets Vice-Chancellor Of Mumbai University
Delhi University Online Exams Begin Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
Cancel University Exams, Say Students As States Scrap Board Exams
University students say their exams should also be cancelled
Image credit: twitter.com/rajsUniversity
New Delhi:

Students in universities across the country have demanded their exams be cancelled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since last week, many states and central boards have cancelled exams for school students, stating health and safety of students is a priority as the country battles the second wave of the Coronavirus crisis. University students have said that the concerns showed by the states for board exams also apply to their semester examinations.

“We agree that exams are important, but on the contrary during this pandemic, we learned nothing. Just when we started our new semester, we had to be cut off from our classes due to this pandemic so what should we even write about in our exams?” asked a student.

“We want degree certificate not death Certificate..!! If govt thinks that the situation is not conducive to hold exams for 10th,12th students, then how can they conduct offline exams for UGC,” another student tweeted with #canceluniversityexams.

“We want justice for exams, 10&12 is also important but they are cancelled, what about University exams, we are also students and our health matters, we don't want to risk our lives so please cancel it now,” reads another post.

“When board exams and CBSE 12th exams were cancelled, why not university exams? Corona is same for board students and university students. You should think about us Prime Minister sir,” Ansh Sisodia said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News COVID-19 university exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Calcutta Holds Virtual City Meets For Its 58th Batch
IIM Calcutta Holds Virtual City Meets For Its 58th Batch
"NEET An Injustice": Tamil Nadu Congress Urges Chief Minister's Intervention
Blended Learning Method Will Destroy Public-Funded University System: Teachers' Bodies Tell UGC
Blended Learning Method Will Destroy Public-Funded University System: Teachers' Bodies Tell UGC
IIT Madras Alumni Contribute $2M For Covid Relief Efforts
IIT Madras Alumni Contribute $2M For Covid Relief Efforts
‘Atleast Decide’: Students Seek Clarity Over JEE Main, NEET Application Form Release Date
‘Atleast Decide’: Students Seek Clarity Over JEE Main, NEET Application Form Release Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................