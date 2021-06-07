Cancel University Exams, Say Students As States Scrap Board Exams

Image credit: twitter.com/rajsUniversity University students say their exams should also be cancelled

Students in universities across the country have demanded their exams be cancelled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since last week, many states and central boards have cancelled exams for school students, stating health and safety of students is a priority as the country battles the second wave of the Coronavirus crisis. University students have said that the concerns showed by the states for board exams also apply to their semester examinations.

“We agree that exams are important, but on the contrary during this pandemic, we learned nothing. Just when we started our new semester, we had to be cut off from our classes due to this pandemic so what should we even write about in our exams?” asked a student.

“We want degree certificate not death Certificate..!! If govt thinks that the situation is not conducive to hold exams for 10th,12th students, then how can they conduct offline exams for UGC,” another student tweeted with #canceluniversityexams.

“We want justice for exams, 10&12 is also important but they are cancelled, what about University exams, we are also students and our health matters, we don't want to risk our lives so please cancel it now,” reads another post.

“When board exams and CBSE 12th exams were cancelled, why not university exams? Corona is same for board students and university students. You should think about us Prime Minister sir,” Ansh Sisodia said.