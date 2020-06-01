Cancel university exams, promote all students: NSUI writes to Delhi government

Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has asked Delhi government to follow the footsteps of the Maharashtra government and promote all students after cancelling university exams. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced cancellation of university exams after saying that the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state is not conducive to allow holding of the final year university exams.

The student organisation has asked the Delhi government to make a “brave call” for the welfare of the students from national capital-based universities like IP University, Ambedkar University and Delhi University.

“National Students' Union of India (the biggest democratic students' organization) requests you to cancel the exams of universities and promote students on the basis of their previous records keeping in the view the alarming situation of COVID-19 pandemic. The recent decision of Mr. Uddhav Thackerey for students is commendable...,” NSUI said in a statement.

“We also want that exams should be cancelled for first and second year students and they should be promoted without exams. Final year students can be declared pass with 10 per cent extra on the aggregate of their previous years’ results for IP University, Ambedkar University and University of Delhi,” Lokesh Chugh, National Secretary, NSUI said in his letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Aggregate marks of semester exams will be taken and students will be given marks," Mr Thackeray said yesterday.

"I held talks with vice chancellors. I may be the CM and they may be vice chancellors but we all are also parents. We cannot let our children suffer. Those students who feel they could have done better if they had appeared for the final year exams, they will be given a chance when the situation normalises," the chief minister said.



