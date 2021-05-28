‘Cancel Offline 12th Board Exams’: NSUI To Stage Protest At Education Ministry Today

Image credit: Shutterstock NSUI will hold a protest today at Education Ministry

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has recently issued a statement demanding a better alternative of physical examination for Class 12 students. Opposing the decision of the central government to conduct the Class 12 board exams for this academic session, NSUI will hold a protest in front of the Education Ministery office “demanding the govt and the education department to look out for a better alternative for examination instead of physical examination,” said Lokesh Chugh, National Secretary of NSUI.

“The student community is under a lot of uncertainty and stress so in these times physical examination is not the correct solution. We want the govt should cancel exams and promote students on the basis of their previous exams,” the official statement said.

The National President of NSUI, Neeraj Kundan, shared a video message on Twitter appealing the cancellation of the offline Class 12 Board exam 2021. “Students are not subjected to suffer everytime. The entire generation may collapse if we failed to raise our voice in unison. Children will be more exposed to the virus in times to come, and with no vaccination policy, we won't let GOI play with their lives,” a statement on NSUI's official Twitter account said.

On May 23, the Union Government in a meeting discussed the issue of pending Class 12th exams and entrance exams (JEE and NEET) where it proposed two options for conducting Class 12th exams. While one option was to have the Class 12th students write exams in only a select few 19 major subjects, the second option was to hold exams in schools but change the exam pattern to one that has only objective questions.

Following the proposals, NSUI issued a statement and said: “The conclusion of this meeting will do nothing but put the lives of these innocent students at risk.”

The NSUI President Neeraj Kundan in the statement said: “The Modi government has again proved itself to be insensitive by making a wrong call about the board exams as it will result in mass gatherings of the students ultimately putting the students as well as their families at risk.. but now rather than coming up to a safe way out they have decided to [conduct the exams] .. when the people across this country are dying of coronavirus.”