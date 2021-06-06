Cancel NEET 2021: MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi

NEET 2021: The reasons for cancelling Class 12 board exams are “equally applicable” to the entrance exams, Mr Stalin said in a letter to PM Modi, adding that Tamil Nadu should be allowed to admit students to MBBS courses on the basis of Class 12 results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 6, 2021 12:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Government Mulling Considering Marks In CET, NEET For Vocational Courses
Documents Required For NEET 2021 Application Form
Updates On NEET, JEE Main, CUCET After 12th Board Exam Cancellation
Medical Courses After Class 12 Without NEET scores
NEET, JEE Main: Education Ministry To Review Situation To Decide On Entrance Exams
NEET UG 2021: Application Forms To Be 'Available Soon'
Cancel NEET 2021: MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi
MK Stalin writes to PM Modi to cancel NEET UG 2021
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 5 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to cancel the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 and all other national-level entrance exams, keeping in mind the safety of the students. The reasons for cancelling Class 12 board exams are “equally applicable” to the entrance exams, Mr Stalin said in a letter to PM Modi, adding that Tamil Nadu should be allowed to admit students to MBBS courses on the basis of Class 12 results.

RecommendedClick Here to Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus || Click Here to Join NEET Online Test Series

“Given these circumstances, I am of the strong view that conducting national level entrance examinations for any professional course would be immensely detrimental to the health and well-being of students,” the Tamil Nadu CM said in his letter.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“Our state may be allowed to fill all professional seats including MBBS seats, on the basis of Class 12 marks alone, as we have always emphasized,” Mr Stalin added.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday cancelled Class 12 board exams. A committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students, the government said.

The state government said the decision to call off the board exam was taken in view of the continuing high prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in different parts of the state and also considering the chances of a third wave.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Stalin apprised him of the state cancelling its board exams and constituting a panel to fix criteria to evaluate students and award them marks.

"Admissions to professional, arts and science courses in our state will be made based on these marks that will be awarded to the students." Mr Stalin said in his letter.

While states can conduct common entrance exams for admitting students to different professional programmes including Engineering, NEET is the only route for students seeking admission to undergraduate Medical programmes in India. Tamil Nadu has been opposing the national-level Medical entrance exam, saying it puts the state board students at a disadvantage.

According to PTI, the Education Ministry will soon review the Covid-19 situation to decide on the conduct of NEET 2021, and pending sessions of JEE Main 2021. As per the latest updates, NEET 2021 is scheduled for July and registrations will begin soon.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News
Education News MK Stalin NEET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI Postpones CA Foundation Exams, Announces Schedule For Inter, Final Exams
ICAI Postpones CA Foundation Exams, Announces Schedule For Inter, Final Exams
Recast Curriculum In All Streams Of Education: AICTE Chief
Recast Curriculum In All Streams Of Education: AICTE Chief
Tamil Nadu Cancels 12th Class Board Exams, CM Stalin Asks PM Modi To Cancel NEET
Tamil Nadu Cancels 12th Class Board Exams, CM Stalin Asks PM Modi To Cancel NEET
Jammu And Kashmir Students’ Association Launches Toll-Free Helpline To Address Students’ Grievances
Jammu And Kashmir Students’ Association Launches Toll-Free Helpline To Address Students’ Grievances
UP Board Seeks Suggestions From District School Inspectors On Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria
UP Board Seeks Suggestions From District School Inspectors On Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria
.......................... Advertisement ..........................