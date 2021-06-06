Cancel NEET 2021: MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi

MK Stalin writes to PM Modi to cancel NEET UG 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 5 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to cancel the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 and all other national-level entrance exams, keeping in mind the safety of the students. The reasons for cancelling Class 12 board exams are “equally applicable” to the entrance exams, Mr Stalin said in a letter to PM Modi, adding that Tamil Nadu should be allowed to admit students to MBBS courses on the basis of Class 12 results.

“Given these circumstances, I am of the strong view that conducting national level entrance examinations for any professional course would be immensely detrimental to the health and well-being of students,” the Tamil Nadu CM said in his letter.

“Our state may be allowed to fill all professional seats including MBBS seats, on the basis of Class 12 marks alone, as we have always emphasized,” Mr Stalin added.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday cancelled Class 12 board exams. A committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students, the government said.

The state government said the decision to call off the board exam was taken in view of the continuing high prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in different parts of the state and also considering the chances of a third wave.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Stalin apprised him of the state cancelling its board exams and constituting a panel to fix criteria to evaluate students and award them marks.

"Admissions to professional, arts and science courses in our state will be made based on these marks that will be awarded to the students." Mr Stalin said in his letter.

I've written to @PMOIndia urging him to cancel the conduct of NEET and all other national level entrance exams, keeping in mind the safety of the students, as the reasons for cancelling the class XII board exams are equally applicable to entrance exams as well. pic.twitter.com/It2ngW55r2 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 5, 2021

While states can conduct common entrance exams for admitting students to different professional programmes including Engineering, NEET is the only route for students seeking admission to undergraduate Medical programmes in India. Tamil Nadu has been opposing the national-level Medical entrance exam, saying it puts the state board students at a disadvantage.

According to PTI, the Education Ministry will soon review the Covid-19 situation to decide on the conduct of NEET 2021, and pending sessions of JEE Main 2021. As per the latest updates, NEET 2021 is scheduled for July and registrations will begin soon.

