A plea has been filed in Supreme Court over NEET paper leak reports

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking cancellation of NEET UG 2021 examination conducted on September 12, 2021, and directions for conducting a fresh medical entrance examination. The plea alleges a criminal conspiracy and involvement of coaching centres in leaking of NEET 2021 exam papers.

Thousands of NEET 2021 aspirations have filed a writ petition seeking cancellation of the NEET UG 2021 exam held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at various centres across the country. The aspirants have urged the top court to direct the authorities to conduct the NEET examination afresh in the interest of genuine, deserving and meritorious candidates.

The plea has been filed by advocate Mamta Sharma. The plea stated that on the day the NEET UG exam was held, CBI had registered FIR against four accused persons and unknown others, mentioning that the examination was manipulated by using proxy candidates and an amount upto 50 lakhs per candidate was charged by coaching centers and those who solved the paper.

It has also been stated that besides the CBI, the police in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have registered multiple FIRs in respect of NEET 2021 exam paper leak.

The plea has also sought directions to the Education Ministry, National Testing Agency (NTA) and National Medical Commission (NMC) to increase the standard of security protocols “including biometric verification of candidates, use of jammers etc to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner”, as per Live Law’s report.

Further, the plea seeks directions from the top court to the NTA to submit an affidavit within a week’s time as to why the exam held on September 12 shall not be cancelled.