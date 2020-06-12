Cancel ICAI And ICSI Exams, Demands NSUI

NSUI Demands ICAI And ICSI Exams To Be Cancelled

National Students’ Union of India, or NSUI, has demanded that the ICAI and ICSI not conduct their examinations scheduled from July-end to mid-August. Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or ICAI, and Institute of Company Secretaries of India, or ICSI, have released their schedules for the CA and CS examinations, anticipating that by the exam date, the situation arising out of COVID-19 will improve. However, with the rise in number of coronavirus positive cases and the uncertainty associated with the lockdown, many ICAI and ICSI students have raised the issue on social media portals demanding that the exam conducting bodies cancel them.

However, ICSI had issued an advisory to students to refrain from posting on social media against holding exams saying that it is demoralising the sincere students.

In a statement issued by NSUI, National Secretary Lokesh Chugh said: “It is totally insensitive and inhumane decision for CA and CS students as they are not in a position to prepare for the examinations right now.”

The statement added: “The NSUI demands the ICAI and ICSI to not conduct its examination which is scheduled on 29th July 2020 and 6th July 2020 respectively and understand the plight of students as these examinations will affect their future”

Most of the students have gone home during the start of lockdown or in between without carrying any study materials with them. The statement further added: “Without their resources to study, some are COVID-19 patients and some clearly do not have the capability to study without any support from the faculty.”

“Students were not given online classes properly and even if there were some classes, it doesn't justify the current situation”, it added.