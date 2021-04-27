Cancel HSLC, HS Board Exams: Assam Students Continue Their Protest

  • Home
In response to the social media post, where Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed about the closure of educational institutions, students have asked him to make an announcement regarding HSLC, HS exams.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 27, 2021 3:54 pm IST

Assam students have asked for cancellation, postponement of HSLC, HS exams (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Assam Government today announced a night curfew in the state as a measure to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19. Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said district authorities have been allowed to close all educational institutions from pre-primary to university for the next 15 days, when the number of COVID cases in a district in the last ten days exceed 300. However, neither the government nor the two education boards – Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA )which conducts HSLC or Matric exams and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) which conducts HS exams – has made any recent announcement regarding Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Students have asked for cancellation, postponement of these exams.

Mr Sarma had earlier said the two boards have been asked to consult parents, teachers and then decide.

In response to the social media post, where Mr Sarma has informed about the closure of educational institutions, students have asked him to make an announcement regarding HSLC, HS exams.

“Since you have announced closure of all educational institutions for the next 15 days, I hope a fair decision on HS first year exams, scheduled to begin from May 4, will be taken soon,” Hritwij Thakur wrote in Assamese.

“Amid fear of the second wave of COVID-19, students appearing in the HSLC & HS 1st and 2nd year and other upcoming exams have requested Education Minister @himantabiswa to make a fair decision soon,” Shashanka Pachani said.

“Students are already under immense pressure due to the ongoing pandemic. NSUI request Assam Government to be reasonable and postpone the examinations,” the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) tweeted with #CancelAhsecSebaExams

“Even when CBSE has not taken any risk with the student's life .Then why SEBA/AHSEC isn't understanding the situation?” NSUI’s Assam unit tweeted yesterday.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, many state and central boards including the CBSE and the ICSE have postponed Class 12 exams and cancelled Class 10 board exams. The two central boards will use alternative methods for the assessment of Class 10 students.

