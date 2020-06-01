Image credit: Shutterstock Cancel Final-Year Exams For Colleges, Universities: Karnataka Students

Soon after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the state was cancelling final-year exams for college and university students, undergraduate and postgraduate students of Karnataka started demanding the same policy for their state. They are seeking promotion without exams as well. Many took to social media asking for cancellation of exams, citing safety concerns in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has been no announcement or update on this from the Karnataka Government itself.

Due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of coronavirus, schools and colleges across India are closed. Many institutes have shifted to online classes to continue the teaching-learning process.

Karnataka students, however, argued that online classes were not effective enough for “problematic subjects.”

Online class was not effective, as we engineer's have more problematic subjects wch we aren't understanding in online so it's not fair to keep exam. If exams are kept then 70% students will fail.#promotedegreestudents #promotekarnatakastudents @PMOIndia @drashwathcn — V Yatish Kumar (@YatishV_13) June 1, 2020

Karnataka Exams

In the case of Maharashtra, the Vice-Chancellors of the state universities had a meeting with Mr Thackeray on May and the general consensus was that it was too “risky” to hold exams even for final-year students. Maharashtra had already decided to promote students of other years without exams.

Sir Maharashtra Government promoted thier student what about we... University gave fake syllabus report for government syllabus not don atleast 50% ... Postpone exam 4-5 months or promote students — Rahul c (@Rahulc20676048) June 1, 2020

Replying to a social media post by Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan C. N., one asked the government to cancel exams, saying he is “ afraid to come to college.”

Here lives of students are at risk and you there are discussing about drinking water problems

Please cancel the exams and promote students.I am afraid to come to college to give exams right now we are students from different states please this a kind request

Help us!! #promote — Akshat kant (@akshat_kant) June 1, 2020

Citing safety concerns, another student asked if students will be required to give exams from “hospital beds or quarantine centres.”

Maharashtra: #examscancelled

Karnataka: You can give your exam even from your hospital beds/quarantine centres. 😑 pic.twitter.com/AVbbwWTWdU — CuriousCat (@Anamikatweetz) June 1, 2020

Mentioning Maharashtra government’s decision to cancel final year exams, one social media post asked if exams are the only way to judge students’ merit.

Maharashtra students are brilliant as they don't need exams to prove their brilliance.

Karnataka students are dumb they need exams to prove their brilliance.

Nice concept.@DKShivakumar @drashwathcn @BJP4Karnataka @NSUIKarnataka @nsui #promotedegreestudents — prajwal kumar P (@prajwalkumarP3) June 1, 2020