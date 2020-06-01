Cancel Final-Year Exams For Colleges, Universities: Karnataka Students

  • Home
Karnataka students want their exams cancelled as well. They argue that they are not ready to sit for examinations, as online classes were not accessible by most of them.

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Soon after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the state was cancelling final-year exams for college and university students, undergraduate and postgraduate students of Karnataka started demanding the same policy for their state. They are seeking promotion without exams as well. Many took to social media asking for cancellation of exams, citing safety concerns in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has been no announcement or update on this from the Karnataka Government itself.

Due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of coronavirus, schools and colleges across India are closed. Many institutes have shifted to online classes to continue the teaching-learning process.

Karnataka students, however, argued that online classes were not effective enough for “problematic subjects.”

Karnataka Exams

In the case of Maharashtra, the Vice-Chancellors of the state universities had a meeting with Mr Thackeray on May and the general consensus was that it was too “risky” to hold exams even for final-year students. Maharashtra had already decided to promote students of other years without exams.

Replying to a social media post by Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan C. N., one asked the government to cancel exams, saying he is “ afraid to come to college.”

Citing safety concerns, another student asked if students will be required to give exams from “hospital beds or quarantine centres.”

Mentioning Maharashtra government’s decision to cancel final year exams, one social media post asked if exams are the only way to judge students’ merit.

