“Cancel Exams, Suspend Classes”: Delhi University Teachers To VC

As the country battles a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, teachers of the Delhi University have asked the Vice-Chancellor to cancel exams and suspend classes. In a letter addressed to DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajib Ray, President, Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and Prof Rajinder Singh, Secretary, DUTA said teachers and students are not mentally and physically prepared to continue teaching-learning.

The teachers’ association said students are battling illness of self and family members, which is evident from the fact that the attendance in classes has significantly dropped. “It is cruel for us to continue to behave as if we ought to be unaffected by whatever is happening around us,” DUTA said in its letter.

“Many Heads of Departments have already written to the Dean, Examinations requesting that the exams for final year/ semester students be postponed in view of the number of COVID positive cases amongst students and teachers,” it added.

DUTA has asked the university to cancel all exams and consider alternative means to evaluate students. “No one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment,” it said.

DU is slated to conduct exams for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students between May and June. Recently, the university said a decision on conduct of final-semester exams will be taken at the earliest.

The university said it will take stock of the COVID situation and decide on conducting exams in compliance with UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire humanity and in particular our country during recent times. The University is concerned for the health and safety of our students which is our priority and would ensure that the interest of the university community is protected at any given time,” DU said on April 29.