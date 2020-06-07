Cancel Exams: Students Across India Start #StudentLivesMatter Campaign

Students Across India Start #StudentLivesMatter Campaign

Students across the country of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes are demanding that their final year or final semester exams be cancelled. Several posts tagged with #StudentLivesMatter have been tweeted to pressure the educational institutions to scrap the exams and promote the students. Earlier, educational institutes including Delhi University, various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have decided to promote the intermediate semester students without exams. Maharashtra is promoting all students and students of Karnataka, Rajastha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have demanded the same for themselves.

As more educational institutes are coming forward with tentative dates of the final year exams, students are now worried. Many students had gone to their respective hometowns once campuses started emptying out in March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Cancel Exams

Students said that most of them have gone home without taking any study material with them and due to this they are not able to prepare for the examinations. Students now are also concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and their respective universities’ decision to conduct exams.

The decision to conduct the final year exams and do away with the intermediate semester exams came after Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal established a UGC Task Force to frame guidelines on social distancing and other safety arrangements during examinations. However, students say they have no faith in this and have expressed their unwillingness to sit for exams, citing safety concerns. The state governments, who handle education, have not yet decided upon the cancellation of final year exams.

A concerned student on a social media post said: “During this COVID-19 pandemic. How could govt. Allow all University and colleges to conduct examinations for FY students. Where every day we hearing a news of increasing COVID-19 patients.This must be cancelled until everything goes normal.”

#StudentLivesMatter

During this Covid-19 Pandemic. How govt. could Allows all University and colleges to conduct examination for FY students. Where every day we hearing a news of increasing #Covid_19 patients.This must be cancelled until everything goes normal.#PMOfIndia — Prbh (@realPrbh) June 7, 2020

While another student tweeted: “Exams are not [more] important than a student's life!”