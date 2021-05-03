‘Cancel Exams, Award Marks On Basis Of Assignments’: AMU Students To Vice Chancellor

AMU students have written an open letter to the vice chancellor and demanded cancellation of end-semester exams

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have written an open letter to Vice-Chancellor, Tariq Mansoor urging him to cancel the end-semester examination and prepare results on the basis of internal evaluations and assignments.

In an open letter, the students of AMU have pointed out that the university has faced numerous losses due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past ten days. As per the information shared in the letter to Mr Mansoor, over 24 serving and retired faculty members have died and numerous other faculty members and students, and their family members are suffering from the disease.

The letter also highlights the fact that there are many students who are suffering from the disease themselves, and there are instances where the student is the lone attendant of multiple family members admitted in hospital. “In other cases, students have just lost their dear ones to the pandemic and are in a condition of shock and grief,” the letter reads.

The end-semester examinations are scheduled from May 20, 2021, for most courses, and from May 17 for some faculties and departments.

“In midst of this unprecedented crisis, the students of the university are being made to submit numerous assignments, and appear in tests and viva. This is exacerbating the physical and mental burden on the students, negatively affecting their physical and mental health,” the letter read.

Students have demanded a reduction in the number of assignments and deadline extension of assignments, tests that have already been assigned.

The students have also demanded to “cancel the end-semester examination and award the marks allotted to it on the basis of internal evaluations and assignments already taken”.

“In case fulfilling these requests are beyond your jurisdiction, we request you to coordinate with the relevant bodies like the UGC and Central Government to fulfil these requests, as that is not only your administrative duty but also your moral responsibility,” the letter said.