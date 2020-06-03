Image credit: Shutterstock ‘Cancel Exams’: Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Students Begin Campaign

Students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have started a social media campaign, #PromoteStudentsSaveFuture, demanding that college and university exams be canceled, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, undergraduate and postgraduate students from Karnataka had demanded promotion without exams, campaigning soon after Maharashtra Government’s announced it was cancelling final-year exams. This decision came despite Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ establishing a UGC Task Force to frame guidelines on social distancing and other safety arrangements during university examinations.

This, however, does not seem to have reassured students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as they have expressed their unwillingness to sit for exams, citing safety concerns. The state governments have not taken any decision regarding cancellation of exams so far.

“This is not the time we think about succeeding in future. This is about we at least see the future or not,” one social media post said.

This is not the time we think about succeeding in future....

This is about we atleast see the future or not...#CancelTSExamsPromoteStudents #CancelAPExamsPromoteStudents #savebtech_degreestudents #PromoteStudentsSaveFuture #NoFeeNoExam — Hari (@Hari33786194) June 3, 2020

Another concerned student said that exams during a pandemic will be problematic as no transportation facility is available during lockdown.

“Raise your voice before the truth dies. We are requesting the Telangana CM sir to cancel the examinations as we All are observing the pandemic situation in India,” a social media post said.

#PromoteStudentsSaveFuture

Raise your voice before the truth dies. We are requesting the telangana cm sir to cancel the examinations as we All are observing the pandemic situation in India 🙏 # cancel exams..@TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @TSEduDept @TelanganaHealth @TV9Telangana — Venkat chowdary (@Venkatc54782490) June 3, 2020

Online Class And Exam During COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted academic activities of educational institutes across the country. Many institutes have shifted to online classes to continue the teaching-learning process and conduct exams.

Delhi University has decided to conduct online, open-book examination for final year students. Aligarh Muslim University, or AMU, will also conduct online exam for final-semester students.

Eminent scientist Professor CNR Rao, however, believes that online classes can not inspire young minds.