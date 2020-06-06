Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Cancel DU Online Exam: National Federation Of The Blind

The National Federation Of The Blind has opposed Delhi University’s decision to conduct online, open book examination for final-year students as blind students who returned to their homes in remote parts of the country during the summer vacation will not be able to avail scribes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is yet another organisation to join hundreds of teachers and students protesting against DU’s online exam decision. Mr. S. K. Rungta, General Secretary of the National Federation Of The Blind, argued that blind students are more vulnerable to the virus, as they depend on “touch” more than anyone else.

Delhi University has issued exam guidelines separately for students with disabilities that allow them five hours to write the open book exam. However, the federation has moved the Delhi High Court against DU’s decision.

Case In Delhi High Court Against Exam

The federation has filed a writ petition before Delhi High Court, challenging the university’s decision to conduct online exams. It suggested that the blind students can be promoted on the basis of offline exam and internal assessment marks. Recently, Delhi University announced that it will not conduct exams for first and second year students.

“The federation has prayed for directions to the university, UGC, and the ministry to either declare the result of visually impaired and other disabled students on the basis of their performance on the previous semester marks...or offline open book examination one week after reopening of colleges and universities in the ratio of 50 percent marks for offline exam and 50 percent for internal assessment,” the federation said in a statement.

COVID-19, Online Exam, Admission 2020-21

“If the university conduct open book examination...in July, it is most likely that most of the blind students would not be able to pursue any course during the academic session 2020-21, as the university process the entire test for other courses between July 25 and the first week of August,” Mr. S. K. Gupta said in a statement.

“Visually impaired students will not be able to participate( in the entrance exams) as they would not be able to appear in the proposed open book...exams in July 2020,” Mr. Gupta added.

The decision to conduct open book examination in July and to start admissions in September mean “depriving blind and other disabled students of their fundamental right of equality in the matter of participating in the examination and pursuing future studies,” according to the federation.