Cancel Class 12 CBSE Board Exams As Well: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia To Centre

Cancel Class 12 CBSE board exams as well: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to cancel Class 10 CBSE board exams and appealed that the same decision should be taken for Class 12 students as well.

"I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. I know that Class 12 students will be anxious over the rescheduling," said Mr Sisodia.

It's a big relief to 30 lakh students, their parents and teachers. Cancellation/postponement of CBSE exam for 10&12 was being demanded by all of us since many days. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 14, 2021

"Similar to what was done for Class 10 students, I appeal to the government to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams. It is very important to stay at homes during these troubled times," he added.

Amid the growing chorus for cancellation of CBSE board examinations due to the record spike in Covid-19 cases in India, the government earlier in the day decided to postpone the CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancel the Class 10 exams.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams."

The minister also informed after the meeting that the board exams for Class 12, scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14, have been postponed. The situation will be reviewed on June 1 by CBSE, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.