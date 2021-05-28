'Cancel Class 12 Board Exam 2021’: Supreme Court will hear the matter today

The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea, filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma, seeking cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2021 today. A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court to cancel Class 12 board exams for both Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards. A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari is scheduled to hear a petition.

In the plea, the Advocate has requested the top court to direct the national exam conducting authorities to declare the Class 12 result on the basis of ‘objective methodology’ within the specific time frame.

Meanwhile, the hashtag "#cancelboardexams" and #Modijisave12thstudents continues to trend on Twitter,

Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The top court will also however hear another plea filed by a Kerala teacher opposing the scrapping of the board examinations.

Tony Joseph, who teaches Maths for Class 12, said scrapping exams will be an unfair decision for students.

“Class 12 exam is an integral part of the life of a student and important for admission to higher educational institutions….” the petition said.

Around 300 students of Class 12 have also sent a letter petition to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to quash the decision of the CBSE to hold physical conduct of examination amid pandemic. Students ask Supreme Court to direct the government to provide an alternative assessment scheme.

On May 23, in a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and state education ministers and secretaries, the Ministry of Education had asked the states and union territories to submit detailed suggestions by May 25 on the two proposals discussed in a high-level meeting.

The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

"We have received the suggestions and feedbacks from more states. There was broad consensus among the states that exams should be conducted. As stated by the minister earlier, an informed and collaborative decision will be announced by June 1," a senior MoE official told the news agency PTI.