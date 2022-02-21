Cancel Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea Demanding Alternative Assessment Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com SC likely to hear a plea on cancellation of board exams today

CBSE, CISCE, Term 2 Board Exams 2022: The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea on Monday, February 21 seeking a deferment or alternative assessment for the board examination 2022. The students have approached the top court seeking intervention against the board exams scheduled to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards. Register here for CBSE term 1 result updates, term 2 free study materials like question papers, syllabus, preparation tips by toppers

The plea filed by the class 10 and 12 students of over 15 states sought an alternative assessment method for the upcoming board exams. Last year, CBSE, CISCE, other state boards decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria, students were evaluated on the basis of internal exams and a formula devised by the board.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for class 10 and 12 term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be held from April 26. Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to conduct the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam in the last week of April. The detailed time table, CISCE in a statement has said, will be released shortly.