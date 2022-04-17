Cancel CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022, Demand Students Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 will be held from April 26

CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: With the increase in COVID-19 cases, students and parents are now demanding to cancel the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 10th, 12th term 2 examinations concerning the health issues. The CISCE ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams 2022 is scheduled to commence from April 25, while CBSE term 2 exams will be held from April 26. Sukamal Jha, a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya told Careers360 that he is worried about appearing for the term 2 12th exam from April 26 in a fear that he might get affected with Covid-19 again. "I got affected with COVID-19, a month before the term-1 exam last year and have suffered a lot. Though I have taken vaccines, the fear of getting affected with COVID-19 again is hampering my preparations. I am not mentally stable to appear for the term-2 exams, requesting CBSE to cancel the board exams, and find an alternative route for evaluation," Mr. Jha said.

Mr. Jha's parents are also worried about their son's health and career. "My son's performance in term 1 was affected due to COVID-19, and this time too he was not mentally prepared to appear for the 12th exams. I am really worried about his career," Prashant Jha, his father said.

Another student Soumen Banerjee demanded to conduct the term-2 examinations in home centres, saying "We should avoid travelling when Covid-19 is at its peak. Board exams in home centres will help students to avoid travelling long, thus reducing the risk of getting infected with COVID-19." Meanwhile, students, parents took to micro-blogging site Twitter with their demands from cancelling the board exams to follow MCQ, home centres and other alternative routes.

India has once again started reporting surge in covid 19 cases in that case irresponsible to hold CBSE board exams. Students lives matters. #cancelboardexam2022 #CBSE #COVID19 #PMOIndia — Arpita oberoi (@oberoi_arpita) April 14, 2022

Cancel boards exam class 10 2022 our school has not compeleted the portion yet how will the student manage we need justice.#cancelboards exam #CBSE #PMOIndia — Harsh Raj singh (@HarshRa64619993) April 17, 2022

Teacher and student positive from #COVID19 in Delhi,

Dear #CBSE please tell us what are you waiting for.



Let's have a moment to talk about the category of teenagers which no one actually talks about. And that is students with AVERAGE GRADES, like me. — Dark_Giggles🥀🖤✨ (@Bhoomik27985964) April 14, 2022

What about d cbseschools present in DelhiNCR?Cbse, going2 conduct term2exam frm 26april&students those,will b gathering at d centres fr offlineterm2exam there is covidthreat2 those students coz cases in Delhi NCR is increasing daybyday.#XEvariant #CBSE #cancelterm2 #onlineterm29 — Akshay Patel (@lavainthe12) April 17, 2022

The number of people affected with COVID-19 in Delhi-NCR has increased by 500 per cent in the last 15 days, claimed a survey, as reported by PTI. Around 19 per cent residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who have had COVID in the last 15 days.

The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams will be held from April 25 and April 26 respectively. Both the ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin with the English paper on day one. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. While the Class 10 exams will be held from 10 am, the Class 12 semester 2 exams will be conducted from 2 pm. Meanwhile, the CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.