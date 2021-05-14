  • Home
  • “Cancel CBSE 12th Exams”: Students Flood Twitter With Memes

CBSE board exam: Thousands of students, citing media reports and with memes, have expressed concerns about writing exams during the COVID-19 pandemic on the microblogging website Twitter

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 14, 2021 9:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

A petition in the Supreme Court has asked for cancellation of CBSE 12th board exams (representational)
Image credit: twitter.com/Prashan21186763

CBSE board exam: Demands for cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams are on a rise again. Thousands of students, citing media reports and with memes, have expressed concerns about writing exams during the COVID-19 pandemic on the microblogging website Twitter. This followed a petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The CBSE on Friday clarified it is yet to take any decision for Class 12 students. The board said any decision, when taken, will be communicated officially.

“It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of the media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the Public,” the CBSE said.

Here’s what CBSE students are saying:

Some of these memes are hilarious.

CBSE had earlier said that a decision for Class 12 students will be taken in June.

“It's high time for CBSE to cancel the board 12th exams,” said a student.

The petition, filed today in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamta Sharma sought an “objective methodology” instead of exams to declare the results of Class 12 students. It said the delay in Class 12 exams will also affect the university admission process.

“Conducting 12th Examination is not possible because of surging COVID cases. Even online or offline examinations are not feasible because of the unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of 12th results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities CBSE and ISC must devise an objective methodology to declare the results within specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students,” the petition said.

