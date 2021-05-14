“Cancel CBSE 12th Exams”: Students Flood Twitter With Memes

Image credit: twitter.com/Prashan21186763 A petition in the Supreme Court has asked for cancellation of CBSE 12th board exams (representational)

CBSE board exam: Demands for cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams are on a rise again. Thousands of students, citing media reports and with memes, have expressed concerns about writing exams during the COVID-19 pandemic on the microblogging website Twitter. This followed a petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The CBSE on Friday clarified it is yet to take any decision for Class 12 students. The board said any decision, when taken, will be communicated officially.

“It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of the media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the Public,” the CBSE said.

Here’s what CBSE students are saying:

#CBSE CBSE NOT CANCELLING PAPER

12TH STUDENTS BE LIKE 🥴 pic.twitter.com/DslMxL2bmu — Vivek🇮🇳 (@Vivek31029554) May 14, 2021

Class 12th students after watching this trend on twitter once again...#CBSE pic.twitter.com/dtd2GLKi6K — Aishwarya Gaurav (@AishwaryaGaura4) May 14, 2021

#CBSE

12th class students still waiting for cancle exam pic.twitter.com/T2P01h8myT — andhbhakt ka baap (@MdKhan54667632) May 14, 2021

Some of these memes are hilarious.

🚨 FOLLOW @STUDENTSDUNION 🚨#CBSE has made a Frame Work for Internal assessment of Class 10th students after Exam cancellation.

Same internal assessment can be applied for class 12 students also.



Postponement is not the solution#CancelExamsSaveStudents#saveboardstudents pic.twitter.com/ZVnW57Ezom — #saveboardstudents (@STUDENTSDUNION) May 14, 2021

My situation right now #CBSE pic.twitter.com/Q6XZ9HxU9U — P R A S H A N T 🇮🇳 (@Prashan21186763) May 14, 2021

CBSE had earlier said that a decision for Class 12 students will be taken in June.

“It's high time for CBSE to cancel the board 12th exams,” said a student.

It's high time for #CBSE to cancel the board 12th exams.Higher authorities should consider us as human with emotions not with robots with AI.2nd wave has already snatched many closedones of students.Please make us stress free.We are not in correct frame of mind of giving exams.🙏 — Rana Naskar 🇮🇳 (@rananaskar07) May 14, 2021

#CBSE just so you know I have forgot everything that I learnt..... so I am not in the mood for this

Cancel .....maybe not

Cancel.....maybe not thingy



Come on give us a final decision pic.twitter.com/I2R3B0n7VT — Pancake Nation⁷🧈 (@kunsang04) May 14, 2021

The petition, filed today in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamta Sharma sought an “objective methodology” instead of exams to declare the results of Class 12 students. It said the delay in Class 12 exams will also affect the university admission process.

“Conducting 12th Examination is not possible because of surging COVID cases. Even online or offline examinations are not feasible because of the unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of 12th results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities CBSE and ISC must devise an objective methodology to declare the results within specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students,” the petition said.