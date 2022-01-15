  • Home
#CancelBoardPariksha: Amid Covid Surge, Students Demand To Cancel 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022

CBSE, CISCE are yet to announce the schedule of the term 2 exams, CBSE in its earlier statement said that the term 2 exams will be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation gets better

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 15, 2022 8:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

#CancelBoardPariksha: Amid Covid Surge, Students Demand To Cancel 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022
Check CBSE, ICSE, state-wise board exams schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

#CancelBoardPariksha: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, students across states are in demand to cancel the central (CBSE, ICSE), state board exams. CBSE, CISCE are yet to announce the schedule of the term 2 exams, CBSE in its earlier statement said that the term 2 exams will be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation gets better.

Meanwhile states like Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have decided to continue with the board exams, however, class 10, 12 exams in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh will depend on the Covid-19 pandemic situations. Uttar Pradesh (UP Board) has announced to conduct the class 10, 12 exams after the election.

Taking to twitter, several candidates are demanding to cancel the 10th, 12th exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic situations. The candidates are posting tweets with hashtags #cancelboardpariksha, #CancelBoardExam2022, #BoardExam.

As per the state-wise 10th, 12th exams schedule, Bihar Board will conduct the matric (10th) exam from February 17 to 24, while Inter (12th) exam from February 1 to 14, 2022. The Rajasthan Board will conduct the classes 10 and 12 exams from March 3, Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th exams will be held in March.

Board Exams 2022: Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams Schedule

SEBA Class 10 HSLC Exams

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will start the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC), or Class 10 exams. The HSLC Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will conclude on March 31 with the Language papers.

Bihar Matric, Inter Exams 2022

Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14, 2022. BSEB papers will be conducted for three hours and an additional cool off time of 15 minutes will be given to candidates.

RBSE Exams 2022 Class 10, 12

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from March 3, following COVID-19 guidelines. Date sheets for these exams are likely to be released in the first week of February, RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta told Careers360. However, the board has postponed the Class 12 practical exams. The Class 12 Practical exams were slated to be held from January 17.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Board Exams

Maharashtra HSC, or Class 12, board exams will be conducted from March 4 and April 7 and the SSC, or Class 10, board exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 18.

GSEB Exams Class 10, 12

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams between March 28 and April 12, 2022.

Karnataka Board Exams

Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 will begin on March 28 and end on end on April 11, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said. The board also said that the time table is tentative, which means it may be changed later.

