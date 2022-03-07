Cancel Board Exams 2022: "Won't The Students Lose A Year?" Asks Shashi Tharoor In Response To Students' Plea

Image credit: NDTV File Photo "I sympathise with the problem but what's the solution?" Tharoor argued

Board Exams 2022: A section of students who have demanded long to cancel the offline conduct of board exams have approached the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor requesting him to raise voice against the classes 10, 12 exams being held in physical mode. The students also took micro blogging site- Twitter to raise the issue. Shashi Tharoor in reply to one of the tweet said, "I sympathise with the problem but what's the solution? If exams are not held won't the students lose a year?" Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates on CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, West Bengal Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams

I sympathise with the problem but what's the solution? If exams are not held won't the students lose a year? https://t.co/XbmLu6UO6r — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 6, 2022

Students across the country are demanding to cancel the CBSE, CISCE term 2, NIOS, state level 10th, 12th exams in offline mode. One of the student tweeted, "This is our life sir. Especially for the 12th board students. We are not taught to be prepared for the boards. This is really unfair for the online batch. They are telling us to directly appear without any preparation for the offline board exam. We are requesting Shashi sir to help us."

Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed to cancel the offline board exams. "This cannot become the norm. Such petitions give false hope to students. They will be misled by such petitions," the court mentioned.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have released the dates for classes 10, 12 term 2 exams. The CBSE term 2 exams will be held from April 26, while ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. The class 10, 12 exams of various state boards- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan are being conducted in March.