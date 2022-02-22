Image credit: shutterstock.com Supreme Court

Board Exams 2022: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea which seeks the cancellation of physical exams for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several other boards this year. The plea will be heard by Justice A M Khanwilkar bench on Wednesday, February 23. CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE UPDATES

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other respondents concerned. The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it urgently.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment. The plea filed by the class 10 and 12 students of over 15 states sought an alternative assessment method for the upcoming board exams. Last year, CBSE, CISCE, other state boards decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria, students were evaluated on the basis of internal exams and a formula devised by the board.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for class 10 and 12 term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be held from April 26. Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to conduct the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam in the last week of April. The detailed time table, CISCE in a statement has said, will be released shortly.

- With PTI Inputs