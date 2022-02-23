Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Hearing On CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Cancellation Plea Today

  • Home
Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 11:06 am IST

SC hearing on a plea to cancel board exams today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea on Wednesday, February 23 regarding cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 offline exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday ordered that an advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the CBSE and other respondents concerned. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it for urgent hearing.

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment.

- With PTI Inputs

Live updates

11:06 AM IST
Feb. 23, 2022

Know The Advocates

Advocate Prashant Padhmanabhan is representing the petitioners, while Advocate Rupesh Kumar is representing CBSE.



10:48 AM IST
Feb. 23, 2022

Supreme Court To Hear Plea At 2 PM

Supreme Court will hear the plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for class 10 and 12 on Wednesday, February 23 at 2 pm. The petition seeks cancellation of physical exams conducted by CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, other state boards. 

10:32 AM IST
Feb. 23, 2022

Supreme Court Hearing On Cancellation Of Offline Exams Today

The Supreme Court of India will hear today, February 23, a petition for cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and different state boards. READ MORE 

