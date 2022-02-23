Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Hearing On CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Cancellation Plea Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com SC hearing on a plea to cancel board exams today

Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea on Wednesday, February 23 regarding cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 offline exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday ordered that an advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the CBSE and other respondents concerned. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it for urgent hearing.

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment.

- With PTI Inputs