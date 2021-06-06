  • Home
Cancel Assam Board Exams: Students Campaign For Scrapping Matric, HS Exams

Assam board exam 2021: Thousands of Assam board students on Sunday started a campaign on the microblogging site Twitter, demanding cancellation of HSLC and HS board exams.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 6, 2021 7:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Assam board exam news: Students campaign for scrapping exams (representational)
New Delhi:

Thousands of Assam board students on Sunday started a campaign on the microblogging site Twitter, demanding cancellation of HSLC or Class 10 board exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and HS or Class 12 board exam under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). Stating that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and many state boards have cancelled this year’s exams amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, students, student bodies of Assam has asked the state government to take similar decisions.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Here’s what they are saying:

“Students are the future of our state, our country. If they fall prey to the deadly virus #COVID19, and lose their lives, how can we develop our state? Our state has no future without the students. Cancel SEBA/AHSEC exams immediately!” NSUI Assam tweeted with #CancelAssamBoardExams.

“The delay in the decision-making process is also causing mental distress to the students,who are facing health issues alongwith their parents due to #COVID19. Cancel AHSEC/SEBA exams immediately otherwise activists of @NSUIAssam will be on streets to protest,” tweeted NSUI National General Secretary Anushesh Sharma.

“This is not the Time to hold offline exams. Even if they are of shorter time period the risk is same. Please go for other methods,we don't want to waste our academic year. Those who are unhappy with the results can be given a chance later,” reads a tweet.

“The students of other boards have already started preparing for entrance examinations but we AHSEC and SEBA students are still stuck in boards exam phase,” said a student.

“Many state boards have cancelled the HS examination than why our EM @ranojpegu is so determined to conduct our examination. Why Sir? Respected @narendramodi sir said that cancellation of exam is taken considering the health of students,” Barbie Buragohain tweeted.

“CBSE, ICSE exams are cancelled. Wake up ahsec ! It's time to step forward and cancel the 12th board exam,” Krishtina Lahkar said.

The Assam government is yet to make announcements for HSLC and HS final exams. Earlier, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu had said that the government will take decisions regarding HSLC and HS exams very soon.

“We have taken the opinions of all the stakeholders. The process of taking opinion has been completed,” the minister had said.

According to PTI, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a decision on holding the Class 12 exams will be taken after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the student.

SEBA Class 10 Education News AHSEC HS result
