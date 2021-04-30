AP Board exam 2021: Students have been demanding to cancel or postpone Class 10 and Intermediate board exams. (Representational Image)

AP Board Exam 2021: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released admit cards for Intermediate Public Exams (AP Inter hall tickets) on Thursday, April 29, at the official website- bie.ap.gov.in. While many state boards have postponed their board examinations, the Andhra Pradesh board has announced that the Inter exams will be held as per the schedule amid a demand by the Opposition parties to cancel or postpone them in view of the COVID-19 spread. All the Opposition parties - TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and Congress - have been demanding the government to either cancel or postpone Classes 10 and Intermediate examinations.

With the release of the AP Inter admit card, many students and parents have also registered their protest on social media platforms demanding the cancellation of Classes 10 and 12 AP board examination.

AP Inter exams 2021 are scheduled to be held from May 6 to 23. Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams will be held from June 7 to 16, 2021.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that the arrangements being made for the safe conduct of AP Inter exams 2021. No state has cancelled the Class 12 examinations, he added. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the authorities to hold the examinations by following all protocols and ensure that the students do not suffer any loss and conduct the examinations.

Bar and Bench and Live Law report that a plea has also been filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking postponement of AP Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in the state.

Students have also signed a petition on change.org demanding that AP Board exams 2021 be postponed due to the ongoing situation. The petitioner has urged Education Minister to “cancel all the examinations to be held in next month as students are already under a lot of stress due to these unfortunate times.”

“I request to cancel all the examinations to be held in next month. It is very difficult to attend the exams by hearing the online classes. If students attend the exams, by chance if they get covid positive the situation of the cases will be more worse than now and our students will be in risk and their families too,” the petitioner said.

“The Andhra Pradesh government is not taking any charge towards cancelling the examinations even after discussing about this issue in the meeting. Once again I urge the education minister Mr Audimulapu Suresh and our chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to look into this matter and cancel all the examinations to be held next month,” the petitioner added.

Meanwhile, AP board students have started the #cancelboardexams2021ap campaign on Twitter.

“As lakhs of students sign petition and cases are peak, it's a request to the concerned authorities to cancel board exams 2021,” reads a tweet from a student who has been demanding cancellation of board exams amid COVID-19 pandemic.

What are you doing jagan sir. @ysjagan you are hearing the pain of us or not to mukyamanthri garu please tell us the answer and please postpone or cancel the examinations.#cancelboardexams2021ap — Bhaskar Vamsi (@BhaskarVamsi2) April 29, 2021

@PawanKalyan

sri Pawan Kalyan garu we students of ap are requesting you to fight for ap students on the problem cancel board exam 2021 so many pepole are fighting on this incident , you are the competor of ap cm . please stay with us and fight for ap students. #cancelboards2021 — Srikar (@Srikar47832456) April 30, 2021

@DrRPNishank sir we are ap inter students pls help us , the ap government is decided to conduct the board exams 2021 from may 5 th , during this pandamic time the students has no proper education , if a student get covid then their parents also get +ve. pls help 🙏🙏sir — Manoj Kumar Desu (@ManojKumarDesu1) April 29, 2021

we are not able to write exams in covid 19 pandemic as the cases are increasing rapidly so plz cancel/postpone ap board exams 2021 #cancelapboard2021 @ysjagan @ncbn @naralokesh @AudimulapSuresh @JanaSenaParty @PawanKalyan — Satya (@Satya47252732) April 28, 2021