Can final year exams be based on MCQ, open choices, assignments: HC asks UGC to clarify

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the UGC to clarify that can final year examinations by the universities be conducted based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), open choices, assignments and presentations, instead of long form exams.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 2:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the UGC to clarify that can final year examinations by the universities be conducted based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), open choices, assignments and presentations, instead of long form exams.

Justice Prathiba M Singh asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to explain the import of its guidelines issued in April, which mentioned the type of examinations that can be held by a college, for conducting final year exams.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on July 24.

During the hearing, the UGC submitted that the guidelines do not permit internal assessment for evaluating final year students as it puts credibility of the system at stake.

The high court was hearing a plea challenging Delhi University''s decision to hold Open Book Examination (OBE) for final year undergraduate courses which will be in long form exams.

The Delhi University contended that they were holding online exams as the UGC guidelines make it mandatory to hold final year examinations.

