Can CBSE Cancel 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases? Rules, Alternative Assessment Schemes

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: According to CBSE, if the term 2 exams could not be conducted, then the results will be based on the performance of students on term 1 MCQ examination. CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams will be held from April 26

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 21, 2022 3:42 pm IST
CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams will be held from April 26
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, students and parents are demanding to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th term 2 examinations 2022. But, can CBSE cancel the 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022? CBSE last year at the time of announcing the special scheme for the exams to be held for the academic session 2021-22 mentioned that if the term 2 exams could not be conducted, then the results will be based on the performance of students on term 1 MCQ examination. "Results would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of term I examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year end results of candidates," CBSE in its statement mentioned.

CBSE last year also cancelled the 10th, 12th exams during the second wave in April 2021 considering the risk associated with conducting the board exams.

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: Rules, Alternative Assessment Schemes

If COVID-19 pandemic forces complete closure of schools during November-December 2021, then as per the CBSE's alternative assessment schemes, "Term 1 MCQ based examination would be done by students online/offline from home - in this case, the weightage of this exam for the final score would be reduced, and weightage of Term II exams will be increased for declaration of the final result."

If the schools are closed during March-April 2022, then, "results would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of Term I examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year end results of candidates."

If the term 1 and 2 exams are taken by the candidates from home in the session 2021-22, then "results would be computed on the basis of the Internal Assessment/Practical/Project Work and Theory marks of Term-I and II exams taken by the candidate from home in Class X / XII subject to the moderation or other measures to ensure validity and reliability of the assessment."

If the COVID-19 pandemic condition improves, then, "board would conduct Term I and Term II examinations at schools/ centres and the theory marks will be distributed equally between the two exams."

Meanwhile, the students took to the social media like Twitter to raise their demands on cancelling or postponing the term 2 exams due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams will be held from April 26. Candidates appearing in the CBSE exams can download the hall ticket, and check the COVID-19 guidelines available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in.

