  • Home
  • Education
  • Campaign To Benefit Underprivileged School Girls With Eyesight Issues In Delhi

Campaign To Benefit Underprivileged School Girls With Eyesight Issues In Delhi

Delhi school children are being screened for vision and those detected with refractive errors are being provided free corrective glasses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 12:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Schools In These Districts To Remain Closed Today Due To Heavy Rains
Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur To Be Closed Tomorrow Due To Incessant Rain
Assam Government Not To Promote Class 5, 8 Students If They Fail Annual Exams
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Install Online Attendance Mechanism For Classes 1 To 12
Class 5, 8 Students Need To Clear Annual Exams For Promotion: Delhi Government's New Policy
Delhi Government Issues New Promotion Policy For Class 5, 8 Students
Campaign To Benefit Underprivileged School Girls With Eyesight Issues In Delhi
Campaign to help prevent eyesight issues in underprivileged school girls of Delhi
New Delhi:

An NGO that has been working to help prevent avoidable blindness across India is running a campaign to benefit underprivileged school girls with eyesight issues in the city, organisers said on Sunday. Children are being screened for vision and those detected with refractive errors are being provided free corrective glasses. Those with other ocular conditions are referred to the hospital for further treatment, they said. The campaign is being run by India Vision Institute (IVI).

"I am delighted that several underprivileged girls in Delhi will now be able to see better and complete their education thanks to this campaign to commemorate World Sight Day (WSD) month. WSD is commemorated worldwide on October 13," said IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel.

At a recent event under the campaign at Trilokpuri near Mayur Vihar here, school girls detected with uncorrected refractive errors received free eye glasses, the NGO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Parliamentary Panel Suggests Local Languages As Medium Of Instruction In Technical, Non-Technical Institutions
Parliamentary Panel Suggests Local Languages As Medium Of Instruction In Technical, Non-Technical Institutions
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out At Tnmedicalselection.net
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out At Tnmedicalselection.net
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Withdrawn; Revised Schedule Out
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Withdrawn; Revised Schedule Out
DU Admission 2022: CSAS Registration Last Date Today; UG Merit List Soon
DU Admission 2022: CSAS Registration Last Date Today; UG Merit List Soon
West Bengal WBMCC Withdraws NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Result; Choice-Filling Restarts Today
West Bengal WBMCC Withdraws NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Result; Choice-Filling Restarts Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................