Cambridge International Declares June 2022 Exam Results For IGCSE Students

Cambridge International declares June 2022 results

Cambridge International has declared the June 2022 exam results for its IGCSE students today, August 18. The Cambridge International AS and A Level results were, however, announced on August 11. In total, as per an official statement, schools in India made almost 19,000 entries for Cambridge IGCSE and over 11,000 entries for Cambridge International AS and A Levels in the June 2022 series.

While Mathematics, English (First Language) and Physics were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry have been popular Cambridge International AS and A Level subjects in India.

In total, nearly half a million students worldwide entered Cambridge exams in June 2022, including over 8,000 students in India. June 2022 saw 1.4 million entries for Cambridge exams from schools in 147 countries, the official statement added.

Despite Covid challenges, exams were held in nearly all countries this year with more than 2.2 lakh students making entries for Cambridge International AS and A Level and 2.5 lakh students entering Cambridge IGCSE and O Level qualifications globally in June 2022. For students, who could not appear for the exams due to local restrictions posed by Covid, Cambridge International provided an alternative assessment, marked by Cambridge examiners.

Christine Özden, Chief Accountable Officer, Cambridge International said: “This year has been another tough one – the pandemic has continued to disrupt our lives and learning in different ways. Some of our students and teachers have been affected by school closures and ongoing restrictions.”

“More than ever, I congratulate Cambridge students for their hard work towards these results. They’ve shown great resilience and dedication to get to this point, and I am proud of everyone’s achievements…I also want to express special thanks to Cambridge schools and teachers. Their commitment and passion for education have been fundamental to their students’ success,” the Chief Accountable Officer added.

Mahesh Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia at Cambridge International, said: “I would like to congratulate all our students in India on their results. This year has been a transformational year in students’ educational journeys. With schools reopening and on-campus learning resuming, students prepared with a dedication to ace the series. The performance of students in India has been remarkable and we are proud of their achievements. I would also like to congratulate schools on the support they have given to students, the success of the series and smooth completion of the exams.”

Nearly 400 schools across India offer Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students. The Cambridge Pathway curriculum offers flexibility and choice to students and schools, with over 70 subjects available at Cambridge IGCSE and over 55 subjects offered at Cambridge International AS and A Level. In India, students have a choice of three exam series each year, the statement added.