Image credit: Shutterstock UOC Result 2021: Calicut University results declared at results.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Results 2021: The University of Calicut (UOC) has declared results of different undergraduate courses for 6th semester students. Students can visit the Calicut University official website – results.uoc.ac.in or pareekshabhavan.uoc.ac.in – and download their scorecards. However, now, the official result website is not loading properly and students are advised to wait for a while and visit it after some time.

Programmes for which University of Calicut results have been announced are – BA and BCom. Results of BCA and some BSc programmes were announced yesterday.

University of Calicut results 2021: Direct Link

Students are advised to keep visiting the university website for updates. When the website is back, they can check their results by logging in with their registration number.

How To Download Calicut University Results 2021 From Results.uoc.ac.in