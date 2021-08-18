  • Home
  • Education
  • Calicut University Results 2021 Released For UG 6th Semester, Direct Link

Calicut University Results 2021 Released For UG 6th Semester, Direct Link

UOC result 2021: Calicut University result has been declared for different UG, PG courses at results.uoc.ac.in, pareekshabhavan.uoc.ac.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 18, 2021 7:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Calicut University Begins Registration For UG, PG Entrance Exams
University of Calicut Provides Home-Based Education To Special Students
Defence Ministry To Establish Chair Of Excellence At Pune University
IISER Bhopal Researchers Identify Mechanism of Breast Cancer Progression
Delhi University Soon To Have A 'Himalayan Museum'
DU 1st Cut-Off List By October 1 For UG Courses
Calicut University Results 2021 Released For UG 6th Semester, Direct Link
UOC Result 2021: Calicut University results declared at results.uoc.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

Calicut University Results 2021: The University of Calicut (UOC) has declared results of different undergraduate courses for 6th semester students. Students can visit the Calicut University official website – results.uoc.ac.in or pareekshabhavan.uoc.ac.in – and download their scorecards. However, now, the official result website is not loading properly and students are advised to wait for a while and visit it after some time.

Programmes for which University of Calicut results have been announced are – BA and BCom. Results of BCA and some BSc programmes were announced yesterday.

University of Calicut results 2021: Direct Link

Students are advised to keep visiting the university website for updates. When the website is back, they can check their results by logging in with their registration number.

How To Download Calicut University Results 2021 From Results.uoc.ac.in

  1. Go to results.uoc.ac.in or click on the result tab at pareekshabhavan.uoc.ac.in.

  2. Click on the result link of your subject.

  3. Login with registration number.

  4. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEP To Turn India Into Global Knowledge Hub: Dharmendra Pradhan
NEP To Turn India Into Global Knowledge Hub: Dharmendra Pradhan
Must Work Together To Bring An End To NEET: MK Stalin
Must Work Together To Bring An End To NEET: MK Stalin
Defence Ministry To Establish Chair Of Excellence At Pune University
Defence Ministry To Establish Chair Of Excellence At Pune University
NEET 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS You Can Take
NEET 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS You Can Take
Prepare List Of Candidates For 2022 Board Exams: CBSE To Schools
Prepare List Of Candidates For 2022 Board Exams: CBSE To Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................