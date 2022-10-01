Calicut University Result 2022 Out For BCom, BSc Courses; Direct Link Here

Candidates can check and download the UOC results through the official website-- uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University Result 2022: Calicut University has released the second-semester result for BCom, BSc and other programmes. Candidates can check and download the regular, supplementary and improvement exam results through the official website-- uoc.ac.in. Candidates need to enter their registration number and security code to check the UOC result 2022. Along with the second-semester results, UOC has published the results of other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The university has announced the result of various courses like BVoc, BA, BSc, BPEd, BCom, BEd, BArch, BTech, BSc, BA, LLB, BBA, PG Diploma, MBBS, MA, MSc, MSW, MTA, MA, MTech. On the Calicut University result 2022 scorecard candidates can also check their internal marks, external marks, total marks, grade points, grade, status and SGPA and other details.

Calicut University Result 2022: Steps To Download