Calicut University Result 2022 Out For 3rd, 8th Semester; Direct Link Here
Candidates need to enter their registration number and security code to check the UOC semester exam result 2022.
Calicut University Result 2022: The University of Calicut (UOC) has released the result of the 3rd and 8th semester exams today, December 5, 2022. Candidates can check the Calicut University result 2022 through the official website-- uoc.ac.in. In order to download the UOC 2022 result one needs to log in with the registration number and security code.
The semester result is of the regular, supplementary and improvement exams of various undergraduate courses including BA, BSc, BCA, BTech, BFT, BVC and others. On the scorecard, candidates can check their internal marks, external marks, total marks, grade points, status and other details.
Calicut University Result 2022 Direct Link
Earlier, on December 3, the university declared the result of the MEd, MSc Biotechnology and MSc Computer Science courses. The university has also declared the BCom final year course on December 2, 2022.
Calicut University Result 2022: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website of the University of Calicut-uoc.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the result tab.
- Click on the semester exam result link
- Enter the registration number, security code and submit the credentials
- Check the result properly and download the same to take a printout for future reference.