  • Home
  • Education
  • Calicut University Releases Results For Various UG, PG Courses

Calicut University Releases Results For Various UG, PG Courses

University of Calicut has announced the results of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university has released results on the official website, results.uoc.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 11:01 am IST

RELATED NEWS

National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List Of 44 Teachers
Encourage Students To Participate In UNESCO’s Photo Contest: UGC
NEP To Turn India Into Global Knowledge Hub: Dharmendra Pradhan
Uttam Kumar Sarkar Named New Director Of IIM Calcutta
Afghan Students In Karnataka Worried About Their Future And Family
Afghan Students In Pune Worry About Safety Of Kin Back Home; Some Seek Visa Extension
Calicut University Releases Results For Various UG, PG Courses
Calicut University results for various UG, PG courses released
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University of Calicut has announced the results of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university has released results on the official website, results.uoc.ac.in.

The result has been declared for the following courses:

·V Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.A/B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2020

·VI Semester BA/BA AFZAL-UL-ULAMA/BSW/BVC/BTFP (CUCBCSS UG) Examination April 2021

·I Semester M.Phil.Computer Science Examination 11/2019

·II Semester M.A. Malayalam With Journalism (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

·II Semester M.A. Malayalam (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

·II Semester M.A. Sociology (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

·VI Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A/B.Sc Mathematics Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2021

·VI Semester B.Com/B.Com Vocational/BBA/BTHM/BHA (CUCBCSS UG) Examination April 2021

·II Semester M.A. Economics (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

·II Semester M.Sc. Chemistry (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020 (R &S)

Calicut University Results: How To Check

1) Go to the official website-- uoc.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for results under "Pareekshabhavan".

3) A new page will open. Click the link of the relevant result

4) Feed in your register number and security code.

5) Click to the ‘submit’ button

6) Your results will appear on the screen.

7) Download the result and take its print out for future need.

Click here for more Education News
Calicut University Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
JIPMER Admit Card 2021 Released For Senior Resident Exam
JIPMER Admit Card 2021 Released For Senior Resident Exam
National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List Of 44 Teachers
National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List Of 44 Teachers
Rajasthan Government To Upgrade 703 Primary Schools
Rajasthan Government To Upgrade 703 Primary Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................