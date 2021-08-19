Calicut University Releases Results For Various UG, PG Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock Calicut University results for various UG, PG courses released

The University of Calicut has announced the results of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university has released results on the official website, results.uoc.ac.in.

The result has been declared for the following courses:

·V Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.A/B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2020

·VI Semester BA/BA AFZAL-UL-ULAMA/BSW/BVC/BTFP (CUCBCSS UG) Examination April 2021

·I Semester M.Phil.Computer Science Examination 11/2019

·II Semester M.A. Malayalam With Journalism (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

·II Semester M.A. Malayalam (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

·II Semester M.A. Sociology (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

·VI Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A/B.Sc Mathematics Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2021

·VI Semester B.Com/B.Com Vocational/BBA/BTHM/BHA (CUCBCSS UG) Examination April 2021

·II Semester M.A. Economics (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

·II Semester M.Sc. Chemistry (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020 (R &S)

Calicut University Results: How To Check

1) Go to the official website-- uoc.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for results under "Pareekshabhavan".

3) A new page will open. Click the link of the relevant result

4) Feed in your register number and security code.

5) Click to the ‘submit’ button

6) Your results will appear on the screen.

7) Download the result and take its print out for future need.