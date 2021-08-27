Calicut University Phase 2 Entrance Exam Schedule Released

The University of Calicut releases the timetable for entrance examinations 2021

The University of Calicut has released the timetable for entrance examinations 2021. The timetable for Undergraduate(UG) and Postgraduate(PG) entrance exams for the second phase has been released on the official website. Students appearing for the entrance test can check the complete timetable at admission.uoc.ac.in.

Entrance examination of the University of Calicut for the academic year 2021-22 will be conducted on September 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, and 14. The phase 2 exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift starts from10 am and ends at 12 pm and the second shift starts at 2 pm and ends at 4 pm.

Calicut University 2021 entrance exam duration is of 2 hours and the paper will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. The question paper of the Calicut University entrance exam will include various questions that will be both subjective and objective types of questions.

As per the marking scheme of the Calicut University 2021 entrance examination, students' entrance examinations will depend upon the category of questions. For objective questions, .25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Descriptive types of answers are not subjected to any mark deduction in case of a wrong answer.

Students will be required to carry their Calicut University admit card to the examination center along with one valid photo identity proof. Candidates will be required to show their admit cards while entering the exam center and giving the paper. It is mandatory to download the admit card once released.