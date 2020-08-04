  • Home
Calicut University Invites Applications For UG Admissions

For admission to the under graduate programmes in its affiliated colleges, the Calicut University has invited applications from 10+2 pass candidates.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 9:30 am IST

UG CAP 2020: Registration for the UG CAP or the undergraduate centralised admission process will be open till August 17.
New Delhi:

For admission to the under graduate programmes in its affiliated colleges, the Calicut University has invited applications from 10+2 pass candidates. “Candidates who have qualified the HSE and VHSE of the Government of Kerala under ‘SAY’ scheme and Compartmental Examination of CBSE are also eligible for admission to first year degree courses in the same academic year,” the University has said.

Candidates who have been awarded with “Eligible for Higher Studies” by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority are also eligible for Humanities and Commerce programmes.

Registration for the UG CAP or the undergraduate centralised admission process will be open till August 17.

Candidates should pay registration fee through e-payment system (STATE BANK online or Nodal Centers functioning in Affiliated colleges or Friends Janasevena kendram or Akshaya kendras). The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 280 and for those from SC and ST category is Rs 115.

“The copy of the printout of the online application and chalan /payment slips need not be sent to the University, but candidates are directed to keep the same with themselves and shall submit it to the college where he/she gets admission,” the university has notified.

University of Calicut
