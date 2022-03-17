Calicut University Declares BCom, BBA Semester 3 Results; Direct Link, How To Check
Candidates who appeared in the Calicut University semester 3 exams can check their results on the official website-- results.uoc.ac.in.
Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 8:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Calicut University Results: The University of Calicut has announced semester 3 results for BCom and BBA courses. The results have been declared for all papers - regular, supplementary and improvement examination held in November 2020. Candidates who appeared in the Calicut University semester 3 exams can check their results on the official website-- results.uoc.ac.in.
To access the Calicut University results 2020, students will need their register number.
Calicut University Result: How To Check
- Visit the official website - results.uoc.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on either of the links, 'III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular Examination November 2020' or 'III Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary / Improvement Examination November 2020.'
- Enter your register number and captcha to login.
- The Calicut University result will be displayed on your screen.
- Download it and take a print out for future references.
Calicut University Result: Direct Link
