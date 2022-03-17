  • Home
Calicut University Declares BCom, BBA Semester 3 Results; Direct Link, How To Check

Candidates who appeared in the Calicut University semester 3 exams can check their results on the official website-- results.uoc.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 8:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Calicut University semester 3 results are available at results.uoc.ac.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Calicut University Results: The University of Calicut has announced semester 3 results for BCom and BBA courses. The results have been declared for all papers - regular, supplementary and improvement examination held in November 2020. Candidates who appeared in the Calicut University semester 3 exams can check their results on the official website-- results.uoc.ac.in.

To access the Calicut University results 2020, students will need their register number.

Calicut University Result: How To Check

  • Visit the official website - results.uoc.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on either of the links, 'III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular Examination November 2020' or 'III Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary / Improvement Examination November 2020.'
  • Enter your register number and captcha to login.
  • The Calicut University result will be displayed on your screen.
  • Download it and take a print out for future references.

Calicut University Result: Direct Link

