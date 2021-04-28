  • Home
Calicut University Begins Registration For UG, PG Entrance Exams

The University of Calicut has started the registrations for entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The candidates can apply for undergraduate centralised admission process (UG CAP) and postgraduate centralised admission process (PG CAP) at cuonline.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 28, 2021 6:19 pm IST

Calicut University begins registration for entrance exam
New Delhi:

The University of Calicut has started the registrations for entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The candidates can apply for undergraduate centralised admission process (UG CAP) and postgraduate centralised admission process (PG CAP 2021) at cuonline.ac.in. The registration fee for the undergraduate courses is Rs 480 and postgraduate courses is Rs 370 for two courses.

Steps To Apply For CAP 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website cuonline.ac.in

Step 2 Click on UG/PG entrance exam link

Step 3 Click on new registration and fill up the CAP application form

Step 4 Enter details such as registration type, name, age, gender and communication details

Step 5 Submit the registration form along with the application fee

Eligibility Criteria

For undergraduate entrance test, the candidates must have passed the Class 12 exam from a recognised board. Candidates with ‘Eligible for Higher Studies’ certificate issued by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority are also eligible for Humanities and Commerce programmes.

Those who have passed the Afsal-Ul-Ulama preliminary course will be eligible for Humanities and Commerce programmes.

The postgraduate entrance exam candidates must have graduated from a recognised university. The minimum percentage required will vary for each course.

Documents Required

The candidates will have to upload the soft copies of following documents--

  • Qualifying examination marksheet

  • Proof of date of birth

  • Scanned copy of passport size photograph

The candidates must provide an active email ID and mobile number for communication purposes.

