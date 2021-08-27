Calcutta University Waives Tuition Fees For All Students

Calcutta University waives examination fees, tuition fees and admission fees for UG, PG students

Calcutta University has waived the tuition fees for students of all the semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The decision to waive the tuition fees is in response to the hardships and the financial constraints people are facing in view of the Covid pandemic. The university will now not take any fees including admission fees, tuition fees and examination fees for the academic year 2021-22.

The University of Calcutta has also decided to waive the fees that students had to pay while collecting mark sheets and grade sheets of the semester exams.

“This is for the information of all concerned that in view of the present pandemic situation, the University has waived off all fees like Admission fees, Tuition fees and Examination fees of the students (PG and University UG students) for the academic year 2021-2022 for different semesters and it is not required for the students to pay fees for collecting the Mark sheets/Grade sheets of different semester examinations,”

Calcutta University, this year, has been adjudged the best among all Indian universities, according to an Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) conducted by a global agency. Among all the universities and institutes, the University of Calcutta has secured the second position in the Shanghai Ranking- ARWU 2021, next only to the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

The 2021 ARWU released by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy is one of the premier and globally recognised rankings of higher educational institutions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate all teachers, administration staff, and students of the university.