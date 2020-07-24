Calcutta University has announced B.Com. third semester result

Calcutta University has announced the result for students in third semester of B.Com. The result is available for Honours, General, and Major Courses. Students who are searching for Calcutta University B.Com results may download their results after entering their exam roll numbers on the portal mentioned above. Before this, Calcutta University released the B.Com fifth semester results on July 10.

Calcutta University B.Com Result: Direct Link

Students can check their result from this Calcutta University B.Com. result direct Link.

Calcutta University B.Com Result: How To Check

Follow the steps given here to download your Calcutta University result:

Step one: Go to official result portal: wbresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link "B.Com. Semester-III (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)"

Step three: Enter your examination roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students are advised to download their marks statement from the official website and keep it safe until the official statement is released by the University.