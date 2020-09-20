  • Home
Calcutta University To Give 3 Hours To Write Online Exams From Home

CU Final Semester Exam: Calcutta University has decided to provide three hours to its undergraduate and postgraduate students to answer papers for online final semester examinations from home, instead of giving 24 hours announced earlier, an official said on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:47 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

Calcutta University has decided to provide three hours to its undergraduate and postgraduate students to answer papers for online final semester examinations from home, instead of giving 24 hours announced earlier, an official said on Saturday. The university will conduct final semester examinations online from October 1 to 18.

"It has been decided that students in both UG and PG levels will write their papers in three hours. To address any possible network glitches, half an hour to one hour time will be allotted," the official said.

The CU will issue a notification in this regard soon, the official said. After the UGC expressed its reservation to give candidates 24 hours for writing papers, which was tantamount to open book consultation, the faculty council held an emergency meeting on Saturday.

