Updated: Nov 4, 2021 11:43 am IST

Calcutta University First Among All Indian State-Run Universities: QS Asia University Rankings
In the QS Asia University Rankings 2022, the universities are ranked across 11 parameters (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

Calcutta University has ranked on top above all state-run universities in the country in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022.

Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University Prof Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Wednesday that while CU is ranked first among all state-run universities in India, it occupies the third rank among all the universities in India - first being Delhi University and second being JNU, both of them being Central universities.

"I got the information after the ranking 2022, Released by QS Rankings on Asian Universities, was out. We have to carry on the good work in academics," she said Calcutta University is ranked 154th in Asia.

In the QS Asia University Rankings 2022, the universities are ranked across 11 parameters including academics and employer reputation, the number of staff having PhD, proportion of students from abroad.

